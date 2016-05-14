 Find out what Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka 'Gopi' has to say after her 'cosy' pictures with show's EP emerges in media
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka 'Gopi' breaks her silence over leaked 'intimate' pictures

Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka 'Gopi' breaks her silence over leaked 'intimate' pictures

By: || Updated: 14 May 2016 04:27 PM
Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka 'Gopi' breaks her silence over leaked 'intimate' pictures
New Delhi: TV bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' took to Facebook and attacked media over a misconstrued story.

Couple of days ago, pictures of Devoleena and her executive producer Guddu Jha went viral in media.

devoleena.jpegbaeded64a246911b228c5e83619a6c30_article

Not only this there were reports floating on social media that the actress and Guddu shared some intimate time together in her vanity room, following which the EP's wife had bashed him badly.

But the reality was very much different from the story. Well, the actress was so unwell that she couldn’t even walk to her vanity van and for that the show's executive producer Guddu Jha came forward to help Devoleena by carrying her to the van.

The TV actress took to Facebook page and posted, "

Untitled

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

INDIA
PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with ...
INDIA
Iran, India deepen military ties
VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Varanasi to host French ...