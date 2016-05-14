Find out what Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka 'Gopi' has to say after her 'cosy' pictures with show's EP emerges in media

TV bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' took to Facebook and attacked media over a misconstrued story.Couple of days ago, pictures of Devoleena and her executive producer Guddu Jha went viral in media.Not only this there were reports floating on social media that the actress and Guddu shared some intimate time together in her vanity room, following which the EP's wife had bashed him badly.But the reality was very much different from the story. Well, the actress was so unwell that she couldn’t even walk to her vanity van and for that the show's executive producer Guddu Jha came forward to help Devoleena by carrying her to the van.The TV actress took to Facebook page and posted, "