 ADORABLE ! Finally the Jai and Veeru of BIGG BOSS 11 REUNITE !
Hiten has skipped all the previous parties of fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestants as he was busy on both personal and professional fronts.

Updated: 07 Feb 2018 01:02 PM
New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestants have had a lot of parties and get-togethers but one person who was missing from all of these was celebrity contestant Hiten Tejwani.

Hiten who took a break from all the media glare, went on a romantic vacation with the love of his life Gauri Pradhan right after the finale. He was also preoccupied with the shooting of his new digital film.

Now that he is back and relaxed , guess who did he meet ?

Yes, his Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Vikas Gupta. Hiten and Vikas' bromance was the best thing to see in the reality show. They were fondly called the Jai-Veeru of the show. Their reunion has elated the fans.

Vikas was the mastermind of the show while Hiten was the gentleman. Their friendship that remained genuine throughout the season, was loved immensely by the audience.

The pictures of their reunion are going to bring a smile on your face. Look at how happy they seem. Hiten names their jodi as Jai-Veeru.



The Jai-Veeru are back! 😜 #Lifeofht #bb11 #biggboss11 #bhaibhai #funtimes


A post shared by hitentejwani (@hitentejwani) on










#Biggboss ke Bhai-bhai #Lifeofht #bb11 #biggboss11 #bhaibhai #funtimes

A post shared by hitentejwani (@hitentejwani) on






Fun times and how! #Lifeofht #bb11 #biggboss11 #bhaibhai #funtimes


A post shared by hitentejwani (@hitentejwani) on










Bade Bhaiya 😊

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on



