 Feeling really sad to leave my second family: Mohammad Nazim
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Feeling really sad to leave my second family: Mohammad Nazim

Feeling really sad to leave my second family: Mohammad Nazim

By: || Updated: 19 May 2016 11:58 AM
Feeling really sad to leave my second family: Mohammad Nazim
Mumbai:  Actor Mohammad Nazim's track in the Hindi soap "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" is all set to wrap up soon as the show takes a forward leap of four years. He says he is sad to leave his second family.

"It was an amazing experience to be a part of the '...Saathiya' family. It has been six years now. I’m feeling really sad to leave my second family,” Mohammad said in a statement.

The actor says he will miss “everyone" as he is close to all the cast members, and also thanked them for giving him a lot of love and respect.

According to the story, his character Ahem will die in an accident and Gopi will be left in a trauma. Kokila will try to fix her with some other man as she doesn’t want Gopi to be a widow for the rest of her life.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

VIDEO
Congress releases list of 10 Rajya Sabha nominees
VIDEO
Sachi Ghatna: Shami would have divorced me had I ...
VIDEO
Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi to play lead in ...