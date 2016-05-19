Feeling really sad to leave my second family: Mohammad Nazim

Actor Mohammad Nazim's track in the Hindi soap "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" is all set to wrap up soon as the show takes a forward leap of four years. He says he is sad to leave his second family."It was an amazing experience to be a part of the '...Saathiya' family. It has been six years now. I’m feeling really sad to leave my second family,” Mohammad said in a statement.The actor says he will miss “everyone" as he is close to all the cast members, and also thanked them for giving him a lot of love and respect.According to the story, his character Ahem will die in an accident and Gopi will be left in a trauma. Kokila will try to fix her with some other man as she doesn’t want Gopi to be a widow for the rest of her life.