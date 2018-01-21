 Farnaz Shetty to REPLACE Neha Saxena in AND TV's 'Siddhi Vinayak '?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Farnaz Shetty to REPLACE Neha Saxena in AND TV's 'Siddhi Vinayak '?

Farnaz Shetty to REPLACE Neha Saxena in AND TV's 'Siddhi Vinayak '?

A new plastic surgery drama will be used to change the face of the lead actress.

By: || Updated: 21 Jan 2018 06:34 PM
Farnaz Shetty to REPLACE Neha Saxena in AND TV's 'Siddhi Vinayak '?

Neha Saxena (left) to be replaced by Farnaz Shetty (right)/ Images: Instagram

New Delhi: In a major turnover in And TV's popular serial Siddhi Vinayak, the lead actress of the serial Neha Saxena will reportedly be out of the show soon.

Because of some pre-occupations , Neha Saxena will be exiting the show. However, she will be gone only for a brief period.

For this span of time, the makers are bringing in a new face as the lead actress. With a hope of raising the drama quotient, the makers are roping in a fresh face while Neha is gone.

Farnaz Shetty , who earned rave reviews for her performance in ‘Waaris’will be entering the show as Siddhi.

Tellybuzz reported that the Siddhi (played by Neha) will be getting majopr burns and will have to undergo a plastic surgery. After the plastic surgery transformation, Farnaz will be the new face of Siddhi.

However, the makers plan to bring back Neha again after some time. There will definitely be a big twist in the story line to re-introduce the old face again.


For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING ! Akash Dadlani THROWN OUT of 'Entertainment Ki Raat' ?

trending now

VIDEO
Delhi: Three separate incidents of fire in Bawana industrial ...
VIDEO
Odisha film actors Mihar Das, Anu Choudhury joins BJP
INDIA
Man dies after falling from hospital bed