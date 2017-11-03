Farah Khan's reality show Lip Sing Battle to go OFF AIR







U know its bn an amazing season whn it ends with @hrithikroshan dancing! ♥️

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 3, 2017 at 2:43am PDT





New Delhi : With the end of this week, Bollywood’s director-choreographer Farah Khan’s reality show ‘Lip Sing Battle’ will also come to an end. It seems that the much hyped small screen reality show could not strike a chord with the audience. The programme is scheduled to go off air on November 5 after its short-lived season.The Star Plus show which premiered on September 16, 2017 is inspired by the American musical reality competition Lip Sync Battle in which celebrities battle each other with lip sync performances. While America’s Lip Sync Battle is a big hit and is also used as a recurring segment on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the Indian version failed to woo the crowd here.Despite enough dose of glamour, comedy and celebrities, the show could not keep the audience engrossed for long. The concept probably did not work out because of poor execution, humdrum humour and drab performances.The season has finally hobbled towards its end with its last episode airing on November 5.Well for the good part, the last episode will see presence of some iconic celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao.Thus we look forward to a happy ending of a sad mimicry of the west.