Family dinner for 'Bahu Humari Rajni_kant' cast!

: The cast of popular TV show "Bahu Humari Rajni_kant", including actors Ridhima Pandit and Karan V Grover, went out for a dinner on the occasion of International Day of Families.To celebrate the occasion on Sunday, the actors decided to have dinner together."The whole cast of the show is so amazing and humble, that all share a brilliant chemistry. The relationship between everyone is so unbelievable, and it results in lots of fun," Ridhima said in a statement."It’s very difficult for an artiste to feel like home at work, but I believe I am lucky enough to be part of such a miraculous show,” she added.Pallavi Pradhan, who is seen as Ridhima's mother-in-law in the Life OK show, said: “Being in this industry for a long time, I feel this show is the favourite thing ever happened in my life. The whole cast and crew is astonishing.“We always need a reason to celebrate. I am just blessed to be part of the show”.