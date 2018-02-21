EX-GIRLFRIEND Narayani Shastri OPENS about Gaurav Chopra’s MARRIAGE

: Popular TV actor Gaurav Chopra surprised everyone with his marriage with Hitisha Cheranda. Couple looked so regal and elegant in their wedding pictures.Gaurav Chopra’s past affairs have attracted a lot of limelight. His relationships with Mouni Roy and Narayani Shastri have been talked about very much.Now TV actress Narayani Shastri, who is happily married to Tony aka Steven Graver has broken her silence on Gaurav Chopra’s marriage.While talking to Spotboye.com, Narayani said, “Gaurav and Hitisha, both, are amazing people. They are perfect for each other. Hopefully they will always be happy.I was supposed to go for the wedding. But on Feb 18 when Gaurav got married, mere shoot ka last day tha. And, I couldn't go.Hitisha is a very smart, sensible and secure girl. Gaurav loves her a lot and she doesn't have to fear anything.”Also talking about Mouni and Gaurav’s relationship, Narayani said, “They were not meant to be together. They two had drastically different temperaments.Mouni is a very sweet girl. But dekha jaye toh it eventually didn't work out between Gaurav and me too na? But yeah, Mouni and Gaurav ended it differently. I want to be friends with Gaurav, but maybe Mouni doesn't think that way.”Well, we like that Narayani is one the open-minded and upfront actresses of our Telly town.