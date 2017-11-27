 Ex- BIGG BOSS Couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary make their RELATIONSHIP OFFICIAL
Finally, Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula makes his relationship official with Yuvika Chaudhary.

Updated: 27 Nov 2017 12:53 PM
Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula with girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary

New Delhi: TV actor Prince Narula, who is dating actress Yuvika Chaudhary, is happy that he defied the notion that "couples on reality shows do not work".

Yuvika and Prince met in 2015 on reality TV show "Bigg Boss 9". They will make their first official appearance as a couple on "Splitsvilla X"..

"I had done few reality shows before I met Yuvika and have heard people say that couples on reality shows do not work. But if your love is true then your relationship will work and you can spend the rest of your life with her," Prince said in a statement.

"Like I did. I told myself that whatever I do, I am not going to leave her," he added.



















@princenarula @yuvikachaudhary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary #privika


A post shared by PRINCE & YUVIKA FAN CLUB (@prince_yuvika_fan_club) on










#privika naam me hi kuch Jadu hai And @princenarula bhai to khud King hai #princenarula @yuvikachaudhary #yuvikachaudhary

A post shared by Prince Wasim (@wasimprincenarula) on




Yuvika also said: "One thing I liked a lot about Prince is that, he does what he says, and that's why I love him."

Well, thank god finally Prince and Yuvika accepted their relationship in public. Few weeks ago in Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta confirmed their relationship by saying, "Yuvika or Prince to jaldi shaadi kr lenge."

However, that time Prince and Yuvika denied this.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met in Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 9.

Stay tuned for all TV news and updates.

