Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra meets with a TERRIBLE ACCIDENT

New Delhi: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and India’s first naked yoga Guru Vivek Mishra rose to much fame with Colors TV show ‘Bigg Boss 7’. Last night something terrible happened with the actor-fitness guru.Vivek met with a deadly car accident last night in Delhi. He is admitted in Kedia Hospital right now. These pictures show how deadly accident was.While sharing an official statement, Vivek said, “I'm recovering now. Thanks to my god and well wisher that i am safe and recovering. I met an accident badly last night. Got done my CT scan. My Mercedes is in pieces. Worst was that cops were busy clicking my pictures rather than helping me or getting me first aid.”Not many people know that Vivek is India’s first naked Yoga trainer. He claims to have trained Romanian singer Edward Maya and a few other Hollywood celebs. He was in the news when he wished to teach naked yoga to B-town’s heath throb Ranbir Kapoor.We wish a speedy recovery to Vivek Mishra.