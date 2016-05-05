Everyone is not as lucky as Sushant Singh Rajput, says Vishal Singh

: After carving a niche for himself in the television industry with the show ' Saath Nibhana Saathiya', actor Vishal Singh is stepping into Bollywood with the upcoming film 'Traffic'.On being questioned if he has any inhibitions about being compared to his peer from Television cum Bollywood industry Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor said the comparisons are bound to happen but not everyone is as lucky as the 'Kai Po Che' star."Comparisons are bound to happen. Even in television when we take up a show in middle of it, we have to deal with being compared to the actor who did the role earlier. Yes, there are many television actors who have made a mark in the film industry as well but everyone has different destiny. Sushant was very lucky that he got to play lead in his very first commercial film, but not everyone is as lucky as him," Vishal told ANI.He added, "Moving from television to 70 mm screen is difficult, but you never know what happens next in life. I just want to do good films."The actor, who feels extremely fortunate about sharing the screen space with Manoj Bajpai and Divya Dutta, said though his role in 'Traffic' is small but it is significant and no one can ignore him."Earlier, I was getting cameos, but those roles were demanding me to leave television, which has been my bread and butter for so long. In ' Traffic', every one of us, whether it is Manoj Bajpai, Divya Dutta or me, everybody plays a significant role. So, even if I have small part, I can't be ignored," the 30-year-old actor told ANI.The upcoming film directed by late Rajesh Pillai is scheduled to release on May 6.