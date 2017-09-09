 Evan Rachel Wood, Zach Villa call off engagement
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Zach Villa call off engagement

Evan Rachel Wood, Zach Villa call off engagement

This was actress' second marriage.

By: || Updated: 09 Sep 2017 12:15 PM
Evan Rachel Wood, Zach Villa call off engagement
Los Angeles: TV actress-musician Evan Rachel Wood and her fiancé and bandmate Zach Villa have reportedly split.

A source told people.com that the pair called it off about a month ago.

Wood's representative had confirmed the engagement back in January after the two were spotted wearing silver bands on their left ring fingers on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet.








Serious #MargotTenenbaum vibes at photoshoot today. 😋 Hair: @marktownsend1 Makeup: @tobyfleischman

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on






#regram @variety pic Makeup @tobyfleischman Hair @hairbyjohnd Stylist @samanthamcmillen_stylist


A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on











Later in the night, Wood was overheard introducing the musician as her "fiance" to "Mr. Robot" actor Rami Malek.

Villa and Wood first met in 2015 while performing together in a John Hughes-themed cabaret here, and later teamed up to form electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase.








In case you weren't sad today. #johnnycash #hurt #latenightjams #showprep

A post shared by Zach Villa (@zachvilla) on












Wood, 30, was previously married to actor Jamie Bell, with whom she shares a son, 4.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh breaks down on hot-seat while describing his struggle with cancer

trending now

MOVIES
Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi hospitalised, Thanks Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Twitterati has WORST COMMENTS for Puneesh-Bandagi KISSING ...
INDIA
Demonetisation was backed by country: Dharmendra Pradhan