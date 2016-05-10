 Emraan Hashmi turns love guru for Karan, Ridhima
By: || Updated: 10 May 2016 05:33 PM
Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming release "Azhar", visited the sets of popular TV show "Bahu Humari Rajni_kant" where he was seen giving romantic tips to actors Karan V Grover and Riddhima Pandit.

Emraan, who is known for his "serial kisser" image onscreen, gave Shaan (Karan) tips on how to romance his robot wife Rajni (Riddhima).

"I love Emraan’s work and I found out an interesting thing about him. He has done some 30-plus films after his debut movie and has kissed almost all the heroines of his movies. Hence, he was giving a few tips to Shaan on how to romance me,” Riddhima said in a statement.

“Emraan is very different in real life as opposed to his onscreen persona of being a serial kisser. In real life, he is extremely shy and very helpful which I liked about him,” Riddhima, who has previously handled a lot of actors as an artist manager before making her acting debut in the show, added.

Talking about the Life OK show, Emraan said: “'Bahu Humari Rajni_kant' is a great show to watch, it’s comical and fun.”

The episode of “Bahu Humari Rajni_kant” featuring Emraan will be aired on Wednesday.

Previously popular celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Karanvir Bohra and Anita Hassanandani have appeared on “Bahu Humari Rajni_kant”.

