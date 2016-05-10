Emraan Hashmi turns love guru for Karan, Ridhima

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming release "Azhar", visited the sets of popular TV show "Bahu Humari Rajni_kant" where he was seen giving romantic tips to actors Karan V Grover and Riddhima Pandit.Emraan, who is known for his "serial kisser" image onscreen, gave Shaan (Karan) tips on how to romance his robot wife Rajni (Riddhima)."I love Emraan’s work and I found out an interesting thing about him. He has done some 30-plus films after his debut movie and has kissed almost all the heroines of his movies. Hence, he was giving a few tips to Shaan on how to romance me,” Riddhima said in a statement.“Emraan is very different in real life as opposed to his onscreen persona of being a serial kisser. In real life, he is extremely shy and very helpful which I liked about him,” Riddhima, who has previously handled a lot of actors as an artist manager before making her acting debut in the show, added.Talking about the Life OK show, Emraan said: “'Bahu Humari Rajni_kant' is a great show to watch, it’s comical and fun.”The episode of “Bahu Humari Rajni_kant” featuring Emraan will be aired on Wednesday.Previously popular celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Karanvir Bohra and Anita Hassanandani have appeared on “Bahu Humari Rajni_kant”.