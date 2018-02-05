Drashti Dhami’s BIG REVELATION, “Never want to work with Vivian D’Sena”

Audience loves a show where the lead pair is having a sizzling chemistry between them on the screen. But we have to believe that co-stars are not always having that bond off-screen too. In that case we are not short of such examples, TV actress Deepika Singh-Anas Rashid, Hina Khan-Karan Mehra are just to name a few.Popular TV actress Drashti Dhami and TV actor Vivian D’Sena won audience’s heart with their hot and sizzling chemistry on-screen in show ‘Madhubala’. But that time there were strong speculations about the cold war between Drashti Dhami and Vivian. However, neither of them talked about bad about each other?Well, finally Drashti Dhami has spilled beans on her bad equation with Vivian D’Sena. In Ira Dubey’s talk show, ‘A Table for Two’, Drashti very clearly said that she doesn’t want to work again with Vivian.Ira asked Drashti ‘who is Mr. Know it all’ and without giving it a much thought, actress said, ‘Vivian D’Sena’.Then ‘Madhubala’ actress was asked, ‘One person from the industry you would never want to work with?’ and Drashti’s answer to that was Vivian D’Sena.Ahem! This is a bit disappointing for all the Madhubala fans!Drashti Dhami rose to fame with her TV show ‘Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi’. She has also acted in TV shows like ‘Dill Mill Gaye’, ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ and ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’.