Drashti Dhami wishes good luck to new 'Raja-Rani'

Mumbai: Actress Drashti Dhami has lauded child artistes Sagar Hingonia and Mahima Joshi who will be taking over TV show “Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani” as post-leap leads, saying they are “adorable” and also wished them good luck.



While completing the last schedule for the show, the actress took out time to meet the whole cast of the Zee TV show, and even took selfies with them. She said that she will miss everything related to the show.



“It was my last day (Saturday) of shoot and the first for the kids who will play the younger generation post leap. Both the kids who are playing the role of Raja and Rani are absolutely adorable. I have clicked a few pictures with them and wished them good luck too. Needless to say, I will miss the entire team and how. They have been the best co-stars I have ever had,” Drashti said in a statement.



The exit of the lead couple Siddhant Karnick and Drashti will introduce an all new cast post leap as Raja and Rani.



Sagar and Mahima have been roped in to play the young Raja-Rani post-leap. After a leap of eight years, viewers will witness the story from Rani’s point of view.



