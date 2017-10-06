Donal Bisht fears reading 'Ek Deewaana Tha' script at night







Comming soon as Sharanya Bisht 😊 @sonytvofficial @lsdfilmspvtltd #EkDeewaanaTha

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT













"Follow ur soul, it knows the way" 😊



A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on







Long awaited picture ☺ #Santoor #santoorgirl #behindthescenes #tajmahal #agra #adshoot #throughback

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:32am PDT













"Her soul is too deep to be explored by shallow people" Photography - @superstarproduction #donalbisht



A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on







"Her soul is too deep to be explored by shallow people" Photography - @superstarproduction #donalbisht

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:02am PDT













"When you love life, life loves you back" #totalbliss 😇 Photography - @superstarproduction #donalbisht



A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on







"Life is beautiful you just hav to live the right way" Photography -@superstarproduction #donalbisht

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:24am PDT













😊 Photography - @superstarproduction #donalbisht



A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on

New Delhi: TV Actress Donal Bisht, the female protagonist of forthcoming Sony Entertainment Television thriller show "Ek Deewaana Tha", has stopped reading scripts at night due to the fear of the unknown."This is the first time I am working in a different TV series such as 'Ek Deewaana Tha'. The creative team has considered all aspects to make this show a wholesome entertaining experience for audiences," Donal said in a statement.She added: "The script has an interesting mix of suspense, thrill and romance which makes it a unique proposition. Owing to the thrill component, multiple sequences of the show highlight my encounters with a supernatural entity."As a kid I used to read scary novels and that instilled a fear of the paranormal in me, reading the script at night shook me to the core, wherein I have made a habit of reading the scripts during daytime now."The show, which will air on Sony Entertainment Television, also stars TV actor Namik Paul and Vikram Singh Chauhan. Donal has acted in TV shows like, 'Kalash' and 'Twist Wala Love'.