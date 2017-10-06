 Donal Bisht fears reading 'Ek Deewaana Tha' script at night
TV actress Donal Bisht shares a horrifying experience from 'Ek Deewaana Tha'

Updated: 06 Oct 2017 04:44 PM
Tv actress Donal Bisht

New Delhi: TV Actress Donal Bisht, the female protagonist of forthcoming Sony Entertainment Television thriller show "Ek Deewaana Tha", has stopped reading scripts at night due to the fear of the unknown.

"This is the first time I am working in a different TV series such as 'Ek Deewaana Tha'. The creative team has considered all aspects to make this show a wholesome entertaining experience for audiences," Donal said in a statement.



"As a kid I used to read scary novels and that instilled a fear of the paranormal in me, reading the script at night shook me to the core, wherein I have made a habit of reading the scripts during daytime now."
The show, which will air on Sony Entertainment Television, also stars TV actor Namik Paul and Vikram Singh Chauhan. Donal has acted in TV shows like, 'Kalash' and 'Twist Wala Love'.

