 'Diya Aur Bati Hum' star Deepika marks 2nd anniversary in Thailand
By: || Updated: 05 May 2016 04:53 PM
New Delhi: Popular television star Deepika Singh, who is known for her role as Sandhya on the daily soap ' Diya Aur Bati Hum,' has recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary in Thailand.

The 26-year-old actress, who has been married for two years to director Rohit Raj Goyal, took to her Instagram page and shared a series of pictures with her husband, showing them enjoying every bit of their marital phase.

She captioned one of the snap as, "2 Years down and a lifetime to go!!!!! #HappyAnniversary #CrazyUs #Love #PoutFace?? #PhuketDiaries."

 



Sharing a snap of the gifts received from the locals, Deepika expressed her gratitude writing, "Overwhelmed and thankful to these lovely people I met today!!! They showered me and Rohit with special gifts and anniversary cake also customised T-shirts that we are wearing!! So thoughtful and kind!!."

