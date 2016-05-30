Divyanka Tripathi's ex-beau Ssharad Malhotra CONFIRMS he is DATING Pooja Bisht

Couple of days back it was reported that Divyanka Tripathi's ex-boyfriend Ssharad Malhotra has found love again in an aspiring TV actress and model Pooja Bisht.Now the actor himself confirmed the report to leading daily Times Of India."We are getting to know each other and have great compatibility. Pooja is undemanding and easy-going. I am not into flings. I am dating her and taking each day as it comes," 'Maharana Pratap' actor told TOI.Reports say that Ssharad and Pooja got introduced by a common friend 8 months ago, and they have been dating since 4 months.If reports are to be believed, the couple will also be seen together in a short film.