Dirty reason behind Kamya Punjabi-Karan Patel split revealed; YHM actor and wife share reactions on Twitter

In an another shocking twist to infamous Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi love story, a close friend of the former Bigg Boss contestant has levelled some serious allegations against the ‘YHM’ actor.While talking exclusively to leading entertainment portal SpotboyE, Kamya and Karan's common friend revealed that Karan Patel was twin timing Kamya with late ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Pratyusha Banerjee.Not only this, that friend also revealed that Kamya found some obscene pictures on Karan’s phone and when she confronted him about the same, Karan had an ugly fight with her."Fights had become more frequent between the two. When one of their arguments got out of hand one day, Karan sent her a video where he was drinking and saying: Ab tu dekh main kya karta hoon," her friend added.Karan married Ankita to get back at Kamya and that Kamya suffered from depression due to this heartbreak, revealed that friend.Now both Karan Patel and his wife have responded to the sensational revelation on micro-blogging site Twitter.Karan wrote, “I seem to inspire comedy scripts with terrific screenplays .... Here is another one to tickle your funny bone.”https://twitter.com/TheKaranPatel/status/736439534284509184Quoting hubby’s tweet, Ankita posted, “Babu these guys shud start gvng u Royalty for using ur name now! Ye wala article to Kamaal hai! MIND IS BLOWN.”https://twitter.com/AnkzBhargava/status/736441862655856640Recently Kamya raised many eyebrows during Box Cricket League when she said that she still loves her ex-beau but wouldn’t want him back in her life. Karan reacted on her comment by saying that ‘We are not the best of friends’.