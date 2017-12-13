SHOCKING ! Zee TV actor Karan Vohra's wife SLAPPED his co-star Samiksha Jaiswal?

Lately rumours about TV serial actor Karan Vohra’s wife Bella slapping his co-actor Samiksha Jiaswal are doing rounds.Samiksha and Karan are the lead pair in Zee Tv's serial Zindagi ki Mehek. Some portals reported that Samiksha has a mini-crush on the tall hunk of Tele world. While it is not a big deal as she is not much into it, but she certainly adores him. Rumours have it that she buzzed about it in her girl gang and confessed that she has a mini crush on him. When Bella heard of it , reportedly went up to Samiksha and asked her to stay away from her husband. Samiksha told Bella that it wasn’t a big deal that she had a crush on Karan as it was just a small crush and nothing serious.Later, Bella stormed in at the set of Mahek in Delhi and allegadly slapped Samiksha in front of the whole cast and crew.However,when Karan was approached on this topic , he rubbished all the reports and said that nothing of this sort ever happened. He said the rumours are baseless and that he even had a talk with Samiksha over such rumours. He said that they all are good friends and there is absolutely no misunderstanding between them .While it is normal for fans to have crush on celebrities, is it unusual for a celebrity to have a crush on another?Well , we leave the answer to you.