Did just Harshad Arora CONFESS he LOVES Tridha Choudhary?

His chemistry with Tridha Choudhary in Star Plus show ‘Dahleez’ was very much appreciated. Also there were rumours that Tridha and Harshad are dating each other but both of them denied and said that they are just friends.
Recently, Tridha surprised Harshad on his birthday with surprise party. Actress organized a party and also got actor’s cook to his favorite dishes. While talking to TOI, Tridha said, “We make it a point to make each other's birthdays special. Last year, we celebrated Harshad's birthday in Spain, but this time around, I called all his friends over for some delicious pav bhaji and cake."
Watching the oscars live !!
A post shared by Harshad Arora (@harshadaroraoficial) on
The Virgo Boy🎂 @harshadaroraoficial #birthday #birthdayparty #birthdayfun #birthdaycake #virgo♍️ #virgo #virgosbelike #cake #cakestagram #cakelover #moetandchandon #champagne #champagnetoast
A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac) on
On the other side, Harshad revealed his feelings for Tridha and said, “She made both my birthdays memorable. All I can say is, she is very special to me."
Well, Tridha who was last seen in web series, ‘Spotlight’ with Sid Makkar, has something else to say on her relationship with Harshad. She said, “She says, "I was new to Mumbai and soon, Harshad became my best friend. He has always helped me and I can talk to him about anything and everything. I won't say that we are in love, but yes, we share a special bond."
BFF goal 💞 #Trishad 😍 #Newpic #dinnertime ✌ @harshadaroraoficial❤ @tridhac #harshadarora #tridhachoudhury #harshadaroraoficial #tridhac #harshad #tridha #trishad #swadarsh #friends #friend #bff #bffgoal #bestfriend #bestie #friendslove #friendsafteralongtime #dahleez #starplus #friendsquad #friendship #friendzone #friendshipforever 🌸
A post shared by Huge fan of Harshad Arora😍😘 (@harshad_arora_merijaan) on
Ardent fans of Tridha Choudhary and Harshad Arora are now waiting that couple should make their relationship official.