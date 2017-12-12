OMG ! Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina BLUSHING is the CUTEST thing on INTERNET







"How do you handle all the female adulation that you get"

Look at him blushing his cheeks have gone red at mention of Mouni's name



Few days ago it was being rumoured that Mouni and Mohit had broken up, but they posted pictures together that quashed all the rumours.

Check out the pictures of the two love-birds together.







here is alot of stuff for all #MoHitMouni fans ... finally we got them 2 together ... its so nice to c u both together #Love #HappyDiwali to both of u



New Delhi: The latest video of Mohit Raina confronting questions about Mouni Roy is breaking the internet.The Devon ke Dev Mahadev actor who made an incredible fanbase in the India with his mythological appearance, has been dating his co-star from the same, Mouni roy.With his intense looks and grave mannerisms, the actor made millions of fangirls drool over him. But his co-star Mouni Roy made him drool. Mohit doesn't generally open up about his love-life. However at the launch of a health magazine, the cover page of which features him, Mohit found him trapped among the reporters.Avoiding questions on love-life he attempted to stick to talking about health, fitness and work, but failed. The reporters, one after another, shot questions about his rumoured girlfriend Mouni Roy. At first he tried to avoid but then he couldn't stop blushing. Check this video shared by a fanpage on instagram where Raina is all blushing and smiling.