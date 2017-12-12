 OMG ! Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina BLUSHING is the CUTEST thing on INTERNET
Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy played the leads in the popular mythological series Devon ke Dev Mahadev

Updated: 12 Dec 2017 12:46 PM
Mohit Raina blushes at the mention of Mouni Roy. Image: Instagram

New Delhi: The latest video of Mohit Raina confronting questions about Mouni Roy is breaking the internet.

The Devon ke Dev Mahadev actor who made an incredible fanbase in the India with his mythological appearance, has been dating his co-star from the same, Mouni roy.

With his intense looks and grave mannerisms, the actor made millions of fangirls drool over him. But his co-star Mouni Roy made him drool. Mohit doesn't generally open up about his love-life. However at the launch of a health magazine, the cover page of which features him, Mohit found him trapped among the reporters.

Avoiding questions on love-life he attempted to stick to talking about health, fitness and work, but failed. The reporters, one after another, shot questions about his rumoured girlfriend Mouni Roy. At first he tried to avoid but then he couldn't stop blushing. Check this video shared by a fanpage on instagram where Raina is all blushing and smiling.

 



"How do you handle all the female adulation that you get"????????@merainna


A post shared by @vsadhana on






 




Few days ago it was being rumoured that Mouni and Mohit had broken up, but they posted pictures together that quashed all the rumours.

Check out the pictures of the two love-birds together. 









