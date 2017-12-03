Delhi's 'capital' is BHOPAL: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan

Contestant Arshi Khan shows her general knowledge level when asked by Vikas and Puneesh.According to Arshi Khan Bhopal is capital of Delhi. Oh yes! you read it right.Reacting to this, Vikas Gupta says on cameras that Alia Bhatt i want to introduce your biggest fan who wants to become like you.Vikas then asks some more general knowledge questions of which Arshi gives wrong answers. Everyone including Hina Khan were seen avoiding Vikas.The uncut video can be watched at voot:Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.