Danish Akhtar down with chicken pox

Wrestler-turned-actor Danish Akhtar, who is seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman in TV show “Siya Ke Ram”, has been diagnosed with chicken pox and had to cancel his shooting schedule for the next two weeks.The sportsperson, who made his debut on the small screen with the mythological show, shared that his mother has come down from Bihar, and hopes to get back on the road to recovery soon.While he was shooting for the Star Plus show, Danish fell sick and was hospitalised. He was later diagnosed with chicken pox.“I was immediately hospitalised because I was completely exhausted and couldn’t even stand on my feet, let alone shoot for the show... The production has been kind enough and the cast too has been frequently visiting me whenever they have time. I now plan to rest. My mother is down from Bihar to stay by my side and I hope to be better soon,” Danish said in a statement.“Siya Ke Ram” is a unique representation of Ramayana from Sita's perspective. In fact, the track of Hanuman and Ram 'milan' is getting pushed.As a precautionary measure, the cast and the crew have been vaccinated.