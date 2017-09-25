DANCE PLUS 3: Meet the WINNER of the show

There were three finalists from Dharmesh’s team, Amardeep Singh Natt, Tarun – Shivani and Aryan Patra. On the other hand, Puneet Pathak had Bir Radha Sherpa.
Although everyone performed brilliantly well but it was Bir Radha Sherpa who walked away with the trophy of Dance Plus 3.He hails from Silchar, Assam and is known for his unique ‘Bir Style’ dance.
First of all I wanna say Thank So much everybody Team punit public my supporters my fans everyone Just Because Of You all I became The 2017 India's Dance icon I really feel bless I don't have words To describe my Feelings now really so so so much happy I achieved what I dreamed Tysm Guys for voting And making me win I love You all Tysm @punitjpathak Sir for taking care of me Love You alot... Lots of Love for Bir family... ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ #birstyle #Champion #danceplus3 #winner
I could never Forget That moment Love You all☺❤ And Now I can call myself As Champion Love You all And Stay tuned for 'Dance Champions' Till Thn Keep supporting Birstyle 🤘💓💓💓
Remo sir Took my name after 1 min and That One min was Aahh😅 Thn Finally He announced The Winner Thank You @remodsouza Sir Thank You so Much All @starplus Team and I genuinely Feel That Star plus Has A very Strong Team They Work Really hard For Us Only .. Thank You for Supporting me and appreciating My Tellent Love You all😘😘
Thank you so much @ranveersingh sir It's beyond my imagination 😍 and @punitjpathak sir can't thank you enough for the love. I already feel like a winner in life for life.... Thanks alot Love You both and Guys Keep Voting me My Code is 18005321107 Voting lines are open Till 22 Sep 8am 😊😊Support Birstyle And ThankYousomuch @Hitenshah Sir and @swati.gamit.shah ma'am for Your Support 😘😘😘... #birstyle #Ranveersinghsir #Unaccepted #Punitsir #loveyouboth #Teampunit #Pleasevote #mycodeis18005321107 #Teampunit #danceplus3 #eklevelup
Hlow everyone First of all I wanna Thank To every person Who supports me my Fan pages My family My Team punit everyone U guys Are really special For me Love u all and Votings Lines Are open From Today so Guys Please please please Do votes For me And make me The next Dance Icon of Danceplus 3 because Me and my Team worked Really hard For That Golden Trophy So people's Please Share And Vote me You just have To give a Miss call on This number - 18005321107 And 07 is my code Please do votes Birstyle.. Jai Akhom Jai Gorkhali... #birstyle #pleasevote #teampunit #danceplus3 #eklevelup
Bir won the trophy and Rs 25 Lakhs cash. He has amazed the contestants and judges on the show so much that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh requested people to vote for him. He was also contestant in one of the seasons on Zee TV show ‘Dance India Dance’.
Well, this is the first time Puneet Pathak’s team won the show. Earlier two seasons have been won by Dharmesh Yelande’s team.
The Grand Finale of the show was hosted by Sunil Grover and Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez as the celebrity guests.
Congratulations to Bir Radha Sherpa.