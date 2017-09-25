DANCE PLUS 3: Meet the WINNER of the show







First of all I wanna say Thank So much everybody Team punit public my supporters my fans everyone Just Because Of You all I became The 2017 India's Dance icon I really feel bless I don't have words To describe my Feelings now really so so so much happy I achieved what I dreamed Tysm Guys for voting And making me win I love You all Tysm @punitjpathak Sir for taking care of me Love You alot... Lots of Love for Bir family... ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ #birstyle #Champion #danceplus3 #winner

A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:42am PDT













I could never Forget That moment Love You all☺❤ And Now I can call myself As Champion Love You all And Stay tuned for 'Dance Champions' Till Thn Keep supporting Birstyle 🤘💓💓💓



A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on







This Golden trophy Means Everything for me Love You mom For Your support and freedom I love You so much ❤❤keep supporting Birstyle..

A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:11am PDT













Remo sir Took my name after 1 min and That One min was Aahh😅 Thn Finally He announced The Winner Thank You @remodsouza Sir Thank You so Much All @starplus Team and I genuinely Feel That Star plus Has A very Strong Team They Work Really hard For Us Only .. Thank You for Supporting me and appreciating My Tellent Love You all😘😘



A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on









Hlow everyone First of all I wanna Thank To every person Who supports me my Fan pages My family My Team punit everyone U guys Are really special For me Love u all and Votings Lines Are open From Today so Guys Please please please Do votes For me And make me The next Dance Icon of Danceplus 3 because Me and my Team worked Really hard For That Golden Trophy So people's Please Share And Vote me You just have To give a Miss call on This number - 18005321107 And 07 is my code Please do votes Birstyle.. Jai Akhom Jai Gorkhali... #birstyle #pleasevote #teampunit #danceplus3 #eklevelup



A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on







As you all know voting lines are open . so dil khol ke vote karo as there's one and only one @bir_radha_sherpa from #teampunit . Just a missed call on 18005321107 now! And make him this years danceplus winner ! Go bir! @starplus

A post shared by Punit J Pathak (@punitjpathak) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT





: Star Plus’ dance reality show ‘Dance Plus 3’ had its grand finale on Saturday and now we have got the name of winner of the show.There were three finalists from Dharmesh’s team, Amardeep Singh Natt, Tarun – Shivani and Aryan Patra. On the other hand, Puneet Pathak had Bir Radha Sherpa.Although everyone performed brilliantly well but it was Bir Radha Sherpa who walked away with the trophy of Dance Plus 3.He hails from Silchar, Assam and is known for his unique ‘Bir Style’ dance.Bir won the trophy and Rs 25 Lakhs cash. He has amazed the contestants and judges on the show so much that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh requested people to vote for him. He was also contestant in one of the seasons on Zee TV show ‘Dance India Dance’.Well, this is the first time Puneet Pathak’s team won the show. Earlier two seasons have been won by Dharmesh Yelande’s team.The Grand Finale of the show was hosted by Sunil Grover and Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez as the celebrity guests.Congratulations to Bir Radha Sherpa.