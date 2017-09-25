 DANCE PLUS 3: Meet the WINNER of the show
Finally we have got our winner of Dance Plus 3.

By: || Updated: 25 Sep 2017 09:09 AM
Bir Radha Sherpa, winner of Dance Plus 3

New Delhi: Star Plus’ dance reality show ‘Dance Plus 3’ had its grand finale on Saturday and now we have got the name of winner of the show.

There were three finalists from Dharmesh’s team, Amardeep Singh Natt, Tarun – Shivani and Aryan Patra. On the other hand, Puneet Pathak had Bir Radha Sherpa.

Although everyone performed brilliantly well but it was Bir Radha Sherpa who walked away with the trophy of Dance Plus 3.He hails from Silchar, Assam and is known for his unique ‘Bir Style’ dance.











This Golden trophy Means Everything for me Love You mom For Your support and freedom I love You so much ❤❤keep supporting Birstyle..


A post shared by Bir Radha Sherpa (official) (@bir_radha_sherpa) on






















Bir won the trophy and Rs 25 Lakhs cash. He has amazed the contestants and judges on the show so much that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh requested people to vote for him. He was also contestant in one of the seasons on Zee TV show ‘Dance India Dance’.

Well, this is the first time Puneet Pathak’s team won the show. Earlier two seasons have been won by Dharmesh Yelande’s team.

The Grand Finale of the show was hosted by Sunil Grover and Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez as the celebrity guests.

Congratulations to Bir Radha Sherpa.

