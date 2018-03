Love#life#moments#clickclick @rahulmallah

Love is definitely in the air for TV actors. After Bipasha-Karan, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Neeraj malviya-Charu Asopa, the latest to join this bandwagon is ‘D4’ actress Niyati Fatnani.Well, if reports are to be believed, the actress is in relationship with a guy named Rahul Mallah.The actress confirmed the news to a leading entertainment portal and said, "Yes, we are dating. It has been a beautiful two years with Rahul. We both were a part of Terence Lewis Dance Academy, where he was my teacher."While talking about her love, Niyati said that that her relationship with Rahul started with friendship.