CONGRATULATIONS! Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula now OFFICIALLY ENGAGED

2018 also seems to be the wedding year as many of TV stars have got engaged recently. TV actor Karam Rajpal got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi and now the recent one to walk down the aisle is Prince Narula.Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have finally got engaged and the couple. They announced this happy news on Instagram while flaunting their rings in the picture. Prince wrote, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can't sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru #blessed.”On the other side, Yuvika too wrote very special lines for her fiancée Prince Narula, “Can’t believe this just happened love u beba #forlife❤ thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond.... cheers to US 💑.... to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories..Forever yours.. always 💍♥️ #engaged @princenarula.”Check out these pictures of Prince Narula and Yuvika:Prince’s close friend and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta congratulated the couple on twitter.So, now it is time that we actually should congratulate Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.Prince rose to fame by winning back to back 3 reality show, MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 9. Yuvika's claim to fame was Bollywood film 'Om Shanti Om'. She was last seen in Zee TV show 'Amma'.