CONGRATULATIONS ! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrates NINTH ANNIVERSARY

New Delhi: The topmost soap of Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, completed nine years today. The team and the cast of the show got together to mark the occasion.
YRKKH is the longest running show of Star Plus and despite being running for so long, it managed to get all the love from the audience.
Loaded with lots of family drama and teeming with romantic 'couples', the show managed to keep the audience gripped for so long.
The on-screen couple of Akshara and Naitik got immense popularity from this show.
Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan who played Akshara , stayed in the show for eight long years. It was this show that rose her to the stardom that she enjoys today.
The two couples who are currenlty at the centre of the show are of Kartika and Naira , played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, and that of Naksh and Keerti played by Rishi Dev and Mohena Singh.
Rajan Shahi, the maker of the show expressed his excitement on the occasion for being the longest show and for having maximum number of episodes. He thanked the team and fans for their undeterred support.
He shared these images on his Instagram account. Check out the team having a great time.