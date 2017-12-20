CONGRATULATIONS! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sangram Singh gets MARRIED

TV actor Sangram Singh who is known for his role as ‘Ashok’ in Star Plus show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ has got married. As per news in Spotboye.com, “The actor tied the knot with Gurkiran Kaur in Jalandhar which had family, relatives and few close friends in attendance. Sangram made for a complete Punjabi dulha wearing a sherwani and pagdi. Gurkiran, on the other hand, was a vision a Punjabi suit with lots of heavy jewellery.”
TV actor Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee also attended the wedding and posted pictures.
Check out the pictures and videos of Sangram Singh’s wedding:
Congratulations on your Roka @sangram_singh ..!! Looking so good... #SangyKiShaadi #SangramSingh#AshokKhanna #SangramGurkiran
Punjabi wedding 😍💃💃💃 #SangramSingh#GurKiranKaur#WeddingBell#YehHaiMohabbatein @sangram_singh @gurkiran.k
🖤🖤 #Sangykishaadi.❤️✨💫 {@alygoni @sangram_singh #BhaiBhai❤️💯}
🖤🖤 @alygoni •#day2#Sangykishaadi•🕺❤️
@sangram_singh @gurkiran.k #sangykishaadi #sangramwedsgurkiran #sangykasangeet #sangykebarati
It was huge shock for everyone when last month Sangram got secretly engaged and announced the news on social media.
Congratulations to Sangram Singh and Gurkiran Kaur.