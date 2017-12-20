CONGRATULATIONS! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sangram Singh gets MARRIED

: Year 2017 has been lucky for TV and Bollywood actors as many of them got hitched. TV stars Aashka Goradia, Bharti Singh had grand wedding and now just another popular actor walked down the aisle.TV actor Sangram Singh who is known for his role as ‘Ashok’ in Star Plus show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ has got married. As per news in Spotboye.com, “The actor tied the knot with Gurkiran Kaur in Jalandhar which had family, relatives and few close friends in attendance. Sangram made for a complete Punjabi dulha wearing a sherwani and pagdi. Gurkiran, on the other hand, was a vision a Punjabi suit with lots of heavy jewellery.”TV actor Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee also attended the wedding and posted pictures.Check out the pictures and videos of Sangram Singh’s wedding:It was huge shock for everyone when last month Sangram got secretly engaged and announced the news on social media.Congratulations to Sangram Singh and Gurkiran Kaur.