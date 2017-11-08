CONGRATULATIONS: YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN actor Sangram Singh gets ENGAGED







: It’s raining happiness in TV industry. Few days ago, 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actor Gaurav Sharma got married and now another TV actor is going to walk down the aisle.Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sangram Singh, who plays the role of Ashok Khanna in the show, has got engaged. Sharing this happy news with his fans on Instagram, Sangram kept the caption short and simple and wrote, “Taken!!”Check out this picture:Sangram has got engaged to a girl named Gurkiran Kaur from Norway. Talking to TOI, Sangram said, “Yes, it's true. We are getting married on December 25th. The wedding will take place in Amritsar and the engagement and cocktail will happen at Jalandhar. It's an arranged marriage and Gurkiran is a VAT consultant from Norway."Talking about his hush-hush affair, he said, “"Our families knew each other and they thought we were a perfect match. When we got introduced, we gelled quite well. Also, we already have a wedding in family on December 26th so the elders thought that it would be nice if we get married on 25. Lot of our family members stay in Norway and it won't be possible to fly down for two wedding at different time."TV actor Karan Patel aka Raman also congratulated Sangram on getting engaged.Congratulations to Sagram Singh and Gurkiran Kaur.