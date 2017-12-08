CONGRATULATIONS! TV actress Malini Kapoor blessed with a BABY BOY

"I'm happy that now our little boy will complete us as a family. It's a very exciting moment for me. I'm unable to express my happiness. I think for a woman, motherhood is the best thing in life," Malini said in a statement.
She had earlier said that she is not going to work for at least a year though she is open to advertisements and other "not so regular things".
She has featured in shows like "Balika Vadhu" "Kumkum", "Rab Se Sona Ishq".Couple met during the shoot of ‘Love U Zindagi’ and fell in love.
check out some of the pictures of Malini Kapoor flaunting her baby bump.
mera hanumaan 😗😗😗😗😗😙 @ektakaul11 massi to be..muaaah
A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on
#love
A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on
gd nt #friends its been a #goodmorning and now its time for a #goodnight .. time for some more #dreams💭
A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on