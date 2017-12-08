 CONGRATULATIONS! TV actress Malini Kapoor blessed with a BABY BOY
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • CONGRATULATIONS! TV actress Malini Kapoor blessed with a BABY BOY

CONGRATULATIONS! TV actress Malini Kapoor blessed with a BABY BOY

'Balika Vadhu' actress Malini Kapoor is on cloud nine right now.

By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 07:24 PM
CONGRATULATIONS! TV actress Malini Kapoor blessed with a BABY BOY

TV actress Malini Kapoor flaunting baby bump

Mumbai: TV actress Malini Kapoor has given birth to her first child - a boy. She and husband Ajay Sharma, also an actor, became parents on Tuesday.

"I'm happy that now our little boy will complete us as a family. It's a very exciting moment for me. I'm unable to express my happiness. I think for a woman, motherhood is the best thing in life," Malini said in a statement.

She had earlier said that she is not going to work for at least a year though she is open to advertisements and other "not so regular things".

She has featured in shows like "Balika Vadhu" "Kumkum", "Rab Se Sona Ishq".Couple met during the shoot of ‘Love U Zindagi’ and fell in love.

check out some of the pictures of Malini Kapoor flaunting her baby bump.



😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😄


A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on










mera hanumaan 😗😗😗😗😗😙 @ektakaul11 massi to be..muaaah

A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on






🤗🤗😍 thanks @khansome ...yet again for this beautiful pic..


A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on










#love

A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on






my babies ... inside and out 😃🤣 thank u #girlies @ektakaul11 and @namzzz20 for all the love 😍😙


A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on










gd nt #friends its been a #goodmorning and now its time for a #goodnight .. time for some more #dreams💭

A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on






A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on




For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan’s co-star Rohan Mehra to be on the show

trending now

VIDEO
Woman beaten and assaulted for busting illegal racket by ...
VIDEO
It is not Congress' tradition to speak absurd against ...
VIDEO
Here's the proof why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ...