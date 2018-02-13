 CONGRATULATIONS! TV actress Ekta Kaul is getting MARRIED soon
Another TV actress is getting married!

Updated: 13 Feb 2018 06:23 PM
New Delhi: Wedding season has officially begun in the TV industry. TV actors like Danish Akhtar, Gautam Rode and Vineet Kumar have got married and recent actress who may soon walk down the aisle is TV actress Ekta Kaul.

Gorgeous actress Ekta Kaul, who was last seen in Star Plus TV show ‘Mere Angne Mein’ is all set to get married. Actually, Ekta posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen holding hands of her to be life partner. She captioned the picture, “From today until forever.. 💞💞#soulmatesunited #dealissealed”



When TOI contacted Ekta, she didn’t reveal much but said that she is definitely in relationship and couple will exchange rings very soon.

Check out some pictures of Ekta Kaul:

Actress was earlier engaged to Rab Se Sona Ishq actor Kanan Malhotra but they called off the relationship soon.

Ekta Kaul is known for her role in Zee TV show ‘Rab Se Sona Ishq’. She has also acted in TV shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi’.

