CONGRATULATIONS ! These former Bigg Boss contestants JUST GOT MARRIED !

Rochelle Rao was crowned Miss India International in 2012.

Updated: 05 Mar 2018 11:34 AM
Image: Instagram (@panachedaily)

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 9 contestants Keith Sequeria and Rochelle Rao have tied the knot in a fairytale wedding style.

The love-birds exchanged vows in a hush-hush affair in Mahabalipuram , Tamil Nadu.

VJ and actor Keith Sequeria had been dating the Femina Miss India International Rochelle Rao for quite sometime and finally the two decided to take the plunge into conjugal life.

The two were seen together on national television in the reality show Bigg Boss.

As per the reports they had a beach wedding at a quiet resort with only close friends and relatives. It was a classic white wedding and everything about it looks so dreamy.

Check out the pictures:

Rochelle shared this first picture after marriage with a caption "found my prince charming".



Found my Prince Charming ...💙💙 @keithsequeira #KeRoGetsHitched


A post shared by Rochelle Rao (@rochellerao) on





  The following was shared by Keith. 





❤️❤️ @rochellerao #KeRoGetsHitched

A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on




We came across more picture of their wedding on the social media. Check these out.









We wish the couple a life brimming with joy.

