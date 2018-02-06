CONGRATULATIONS! TV actor Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy get MARRIED

: Wedding season has officially begun in TV industry. Two weeks ago, 'Siya Ke Ram' actor Danish Akhtar got married to his longtime girlfriend Nadia Sheikh. Now it is popular TV actor Gautam Rode who got hitched to TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy on 5th February.For Gautam and Pankhuri, it was a destination wedding in at Tijara Fort Palace in the town of Alwar, which is just about 150 kms from the Delhi.Gautam looked handsome in golden sherwani and Pankhri was stunned in her red Bridal outfit. Popular designer Ashley Rebello chose the outfit for Gautam Rode.It was definitely a royal wedding. Check out the pictures and videos here:Gautam and Pankhuri got engaged last year in October. Actor then said, "Yes, Pankhuri and I recently got engaged and I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly."TV actor Gautam Rode rose to fame with Sony Entertainment Television show ‘Suryaputra Karn’. He later on did popular shows like ‘Saraswatichandra’ and ‘Mahakumbh’. On the other hand, Pankhuri started her career in TV industry with show ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’. She also played the lead role in ‘Razia Sultan’. She was recently seen in Star Plus’ ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka’.Congratulations to Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy.