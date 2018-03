Popular actor Swwapnil Joshi who is best remembered as ‘Krishna’ of Indian Television has become a father to a baby girl. The actor welcomed his bundle of joy on Wednesday.He took to Twitter and announced the good news to his fans.https://twitter.com/swwapniljoshi/status/735413732033986560On work front, Swwapnil Joshi is waiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Marathi flick 'Laal Ishq'.