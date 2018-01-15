CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar is getting MARRIED

It is raining happiness in TV actor Danish Akhtar’s life and the reason is that he is getting married. Danish is known for his role in Star Plus’ mythological show, ‘Siya Ke Ram’.
Actor is all set to start a new life as he will be getting married soon. As per news in India Forums, “The actor, we hear will be getting married on 26th January 2018 in Mumbai. Danish is getting married to his lady love Nadia Shaikh whom he first met in the gym.”
Talking to the portal, Danish said, “Yes I am getting married in a private affair. It is the gym, where I met her for the first and gradually got to know each other."
Check out some pictures of Danish:
#happybirthday @karthik.jayaram bhai .. Allah Bless u
A post shared by Danish Akhtar saifi (@danishakhtarsaifi) on
1 Saal ho gye Aaj mujhe Tv Industry mein.. Main Shukriya Adaa krna chahunga unlogo ka jinhone mujh per vishwas krke itni Achhi Aur itni Badi Opportunity Di... Hanuman ji ka Role play krke main Bahut Khush hun Aur Aage bhi Agar Mujhe #hanumaji ka Role offer huaa to main khushi se krna chahunga.. Aur Hindustan ke logo ne mujhe bahut pyaar diya mere Acting ko sabne Saraha Aap Sabka Bahut Bahut Shukriya love u All.. Special thanks..@nikhilsinhaa sir.. @sohannasinha ma'm.. @amrishhero73 @starplus @ashish30sharma84 bhai.. @madirakshi_ ji.. @angirav ji and Sabhi SKR team ko Thanks 😊
A post shared by Danish Akhtar saifi (@danishakhtarsaifi) on
On a related note, TV actress Madirakshi Mundle played the role of 'Sita' and TV actor Ashish Sharma portrayed the character of Lord Ram in the show.
Congratulations Danish and Nadia!