CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar is getting MARRIED

: After Bigg Boss, it is time for our loyal readers to get updates with the gossip related to other TV actors and TV shows.It is raining happiness in TV actor Danish Akhtar’s life and the reason is that he is getting married. Danish is known for his role in Star Plus’ mythological show, ‘Siya Ke Ram’.Actor is all set to start a new life as he will be getting married soon. As per news in India Forums, “The actor, we hear will be getting married on 26th January 2018 in Mumbai. Danish is getting married to his lady love Nadia Shaikh whom he first met in the gym.”Talking to the portal, Danish said, “Yes I am getting married in a private affair. It is the gym, where I met her for the first and gradually got to know each other."Check out some pictures of Danish:On a related note, TV actress Madirakshi Mundle played the role of 'Sita' and TV actor Ashish Sharma portrayed the character of Lord Ram in the show.Congratulations Danish and Nadia!