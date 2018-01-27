CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar gets MARRIED

Danish had his marriage ceremony on 26th January and entered the nuptial bliss with his longtime girlfriend, Nadia Sheikh.
While talking to Tellychakkar.com Danish said, ““We’ve known each other for two years now. We met in a gym, dated for two years and have finally got married,”
Also Danish revealed the reason for picking Republic Day date as his marriage day. He said, “Nadia’s sister also got married on 26 January, so we thought we can share the anniversary together,”
भाग्य के दरवाजे पर सर पीटने से बेहतर है, कर्मो का तूफान पैदा करें, दरवाजे अपने आप खुल जायेंगे !!
Couple is going to have a grand reception on today in a posh hotel.
Danish played the role ‘Hanuman’ in ‘Siya Ke Ram’.
Congratulations to Danish and Nadia.