 CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar gets MARRIED
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar gets MARRIED

CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar gets MARRIED

Actor got married to his longtime girlfriend!

By: || Updated: 27 Jan 2018 03:05 PM
CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar gets MARRIED

TV actor Danish Akhtar with Tv actress Madirakshi Mundle

New Delhi: It is raining happiness for Star plus TV actor Danish Akhtar. Actor who is known for his role in Star Plus’ mythological show, ‘Siya Ke Ram’ has finally got hitched.

Danish had his marriage ceremony on 26th January and entered the nuptial bliss with his longtime girlfriend, Nadia Sheikh.

While talking to Tellychakkar.com Danish said, ““We’ve known each other for two years now. We met in a gym, dated for two years and have finally got married,”

Also Danish revealed the reason for picking Republic Day date as his marriage day. He said, “Nadia’s sister also got married on 26 January, so we thought we can share the anniversary together,”



Selfie selfie😊👏💪 #happyfriday #jummahmubarak


A post shared by Danish Akhtar saifi (@danishakhtarsaifi) on














Danish

Danish 2

Danish 3

Couple is going to have a grand reception on today in a posh hotel.

Danish played the role ‘Hanuman’ in ‘Siya Ke Ram’.

Congratulations to Danish and Nadia.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story AHEM AHEM! TV actress Mahima Makwana is IN LOVE

trending now

VIDEO
18-year-old Pune girl suspected to be suicide bomber arrested ...
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi seat row: BJP says its leaders were ...
TV
This video of Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and ...