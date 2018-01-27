CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar gets MARRIED







: It is raining happiness for Star plus TV actor Danish Akhtar. Actor who is known for his role in Star Plus’ mythological show, ‘Siya Ke Ram’ has finally got hitched.Danish had his marriage ceremony on 26January and entered the nuptial bliss with his longtime girlfriend, Nadia Sheikh.While talking to Tellychakkar.com Danish said, ““We’ve known each other for two years now. We met in a gym, dated for two years and have finally got married,”Also Danish revealed the reason for picking Republic Day date as his marriage day. He said, “Nadia’s sister also got married on 26 January, so we thought we can share the anniversary together,”Couple is going to have a grand reception on today in a posh hotel.Danish played the role ‘Hanuman’ in ‘Siya Ke Ram’.Congratulations to Danish and Nadia.