CONGRATULATIONS! Singer Sunidhi Chauhan blessed with a BABY BOY

"The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynecologist, said in a statement
Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well."
Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like "Ruki Ruki", "Dance Pe Chance", "Kamli", "Darkhaast", "Main Baani Teri Radha", "Bloody Hell" among many others.
Sunidhi got married to Hitesh Sonik in 2012. She was earlier married to Bobby Khan who is a screenplay writer and director but their marriage hit the rough patch and the couple got divorced in the very next year of their marriage.
Check out some of Sunidhi's pictures:
Missing #Goa
Tonight's look for Mumbai show! #styledby @poojakapoor08 #makeup @mishra.shikha #hairby @kauser_shaikh
We chillin' yo!!!
