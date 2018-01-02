CONGRATULATIONS! Singer Sunidhi Chauhan blessed with a BABY BOY









Bollywood Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to her first child -- a boy -- in a hospital here on Monday evening."The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynecologist, said in a statementBhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well."Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like "Ruki Ruki", "Dance Pe Chance", "Kamli", "Darkhaast", "Main Baani Teri Radha", "Bloody Hell" among many others.Sunidhi got married to Hitesh Sonik in 2012. She was earlier married to Bobby Khan who is a screenplay writer and director but their marriage hit the rough patch and the couple got divorced in the very next year of their marriage.Check out some of Sunidhi's pictures: