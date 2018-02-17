CONGRATULATIONS! Singer Adam Levine blessed with a BABY GIRL

Adam’s wife Behati gave birth to a cute little girl and now couple has decided the name of their new-born-daughter. They have named her as, Geo Grace Levine.
Two days ago, Adam shared picture of his wife Behati flaunting her baby bump on the bed. Also there was a heart-shaped box of chocolates next to her and the picture was captioned “My maniac” by Adam.
Check out this picture:
Earlier in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Adam said, “I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos. She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”
Adam and Behati got married in year 2014 and had their first child in 2016. Couple is now proud parents of two daughters.
Adam Levine is the lead singer of Maroon 5 band. He is also an actor and has done TV show 'American Horror Story' and also starred in hit film 'Begin Again'.