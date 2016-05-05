 Congratulations: Saumya Tandon to marry longtime boyfriend very soon!
Updated: 05 May 2016 03:35 PM
New Delhi: Actress Saumya Tandon, who plays Anita in the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ is all set to get married.

From last ten years, the actress is in relationship with a banker named Saurabh Devendra Singh and the duo will tie the knot soon, says latest reports.

The two, who are currently living-in together in Mumbai, have an old association as they met during college days.

“He has been a great support after my father passed away. He has continued to be my friend, philosopher and guide. Marriage is just a matter of signing the papers now. I am very happy that I have Saurabh in my life. He was earlier living out of the country and we shared a long-distance relationship, but now he is working in Mumbai. Currently we are both busy with our work, and as soon as we find some time, we will tie the knot,” she reportedly told Times of India.

