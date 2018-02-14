 CONGRATULATIONS ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Jaswir Kaur is PREGNANT !
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • CONGRATULATIONS ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Jaswir Kaur is PREGNANT !

CONGRATULATIONS ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Jaswir Kaur is PREGNANT !

Jaswir and Vishal are expecting their first child after two years of successful marriage.

By: || Updated: 14 Feb 2018 02:14 PM
CONGRATULATIONS ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Jaswir Kaur is PREGNANT !

Image: Instagram (jaswirkaur)

New Delhi: TV serial actress Jaswir Kaur who has played many characters on the tele-screen is pregnant with her first child.

Jaswir tied the nuptial knot with her long  time beau Vishal Madlani in the year 2016. Now the couple is all prepared to welcome its first child.








Sooooo many pics ????????‍♀️???????????????? @vishalmadlani missing u already

A post shared by Jassi Kaur (@jaswirkaur) on






Happiness is u ????

A post shared by Jassi Kaur (@jaswirkaur) on









In an interview to a leading daily, Jaswir revealed that she wants to enjoy her motherhood to the fullest.

Jaswir, has been a part of acclaimed shows like Hitler Didi, Waaris, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, CID, Sasural Simar Ka and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.







Congratulations to the couple for their first child !

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Sanam Johar to make acting debut with fiancee

trending now

VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over BJP-PDP alliance in ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Two terrorists killed in a 32-hour gun-battle ...
VIDEO
If India takes action then Pakistan will reply in ...