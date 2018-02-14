CONGRATULATIONS ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Jaswir Kaur is PREGNANT !

Jaswir tied the nuptial knot with her long time beau Vishal Madlani in the year 2016. Now the couple is all prepared to welcome its first child.
In an interview to a leading daily, Jaswir revealed that she wants to enjoy her motherhood to the fullest.
Jaswir, has been a part of acclaimed shows like Hitler Didi, Waaris, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, CID, Sasural Simar Ka and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.
Congratulations to the couple for their first child !