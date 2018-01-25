 Congratulations ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Vikas Sethi is getting married !
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Congratulations ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Vikas Sethi is getting married !

Congratulations ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Vikas Sethi is getting married !

If the reports are true , Vikas has already been engaged to Jhanvi few days back.

By: || Updated: 25 Jan 2018 04:44 PM
Congratulations ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Vikas Sethi is getting married !

Image Courtesy: Wikipedia/Instagram

New Delhi: Wedding bells are ringing for TV actor Vikas Sethi. The actor who has played a myriad of unforgettable characters on the small screen will be tying the nuptial knot to his close friend Jhanvi Rana.

Jhanvi Rana who is a restaurateur by profession met Vikas through a common friend and the two clicked instantly. Their friendship grew stronger and if the reports are true the two got engaged in a private ceremony few days back this month.

Instagram Image Instagram Image

Vikas Sethi

Vikas Sethi has worked in Bollywood movies like Kabhi Khushie Kabhie Gham, Oops and Deewanapan.

Image: Youtube Image: Youtube

On the TV front, Vikas has worked in serials like Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sanskar laxmi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Sasural Simar Ka and many more.

According to reports, Vikas will be tying the knot with his best friend in the month of April in Mumbai.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan takes a dig at winner Shilpa Shinde

trending now

VIDEO
Film Padmaavat releases in theaters while Police arrests 100 Karni ...
INDIA
Padmaavat cleared for release in Pakistan
VIDEO
In Graphics: Has Sridevi gone under the knife again?