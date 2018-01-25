Congratulations ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Vikas Sethi is getting married !

Wedding bells are ringing for TV actor Vikas Sethi. The actor who has played a myriad of unforgettable characters on the small screen will be tying the nuptial knot to his close friend Jhanvi Rana.Jhanvi Rana who is a restaurateur by profession met Vikas through a common friend and the two clicked instantly. Their friendship grew stronger and if the reports are true the two got engaged in a private ceremony few days back this month.Instagram ImageVikas Sethi has worked in Bollywood movies like Kabhi Khushie Kabhie Gham, Oops and Deewanapan.Image: YoutubeOn the TV front, Vikas has worked in serials like Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sanskar laxmi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Sasural Simar Ka and many more.According to reports, Vikas will be tying the knot with his best friend in the month of April in Mumbai.