CONGRATULATIONS: 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor to tie the knot in November with this TV actress!

It is wedding season in Indian television industry. After Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal getting hitched and Divyanka Tripathi entering in an engagement with co-star Vivek Dahiya, here is another TV actor taking the plunge.Well, we are talking about TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who rose to fame with the character of 'Prem' in 'Sasural Simar Ka'.Yes, you read that right! But do you know who is the lucky girl.Well, she is none other than 'Udaan' fame TV actress Vinny Arora.Dheeraj and Vinny have been dating since 2010. The duo first met on the sets of the show 'Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' and bonded since then.Confirming the report to leading daily, Dheeraj said, "We have not fixed a date yet, but it will be around the second week of November. I will take about ten days off from the show."The couple will be tying the knot in Delhi in the second week of November, followed by a grand reception, says report.