CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ actor Jay Soni to become FATHER

: TV actor Jay Soni is on cloud nine right now as he is all set to become father. Yes! Jay Soni’s wife Pooja Soni is pregnant with their first child.As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “Jay and his better half Pooja Soni are expecting their first child. Pooja is currently in her second trimester and she is six months due.”Jay is known for his role is Star Plus’ show like, ‘Baa Bahu Aur Baby’ and ‘Sasural Genda Phool’.Talking about this good news, Jay told the portal, “I love kids. They are like a stress buster to me. I can literally spend the whole day with a kid. So it feels great to know that we’ll soon have a kid of our own. I can’t express, it’s just that we are waiting for that moment to hold the baby in our hands.”Actor further said, “I’ll be a very cool and chilled father. I’m overprotective by nature, so that’ll be there. I will also be a little strict because I don’t want my ward to go in the wrong direction.”Check out some pictures of Jay Soni and his wife:Jay and Pooja got married in year 2014. Couple also took part in Star Plus’ dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’.Stay tuned for all news and gossip of TV world.