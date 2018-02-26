 CONGRATULATIONS! ROADIES judge Nikhil Chinapa blessed with a BABY GIRL
Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl welcome new-born baby!

By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 09:05 PM
New Delhi: Popular Roadies judge and VJ Nikhil Chinapa is beaming with joy right now and reason is that he has become father.

Nikhil and his wife Pearl have been blessed with a baby girl on February 24th. Announcing the news on Instagram, Nikhik wrote, “She’s fully Coorg + fully Sardarni. #wahecoorg 👶 .

Our princess is here! Daddy got away easy with just one whack during labour! Baby and Mama are having a giggle watching him recover 😊 @nikhilchinapa”












Nikhil’s wife Pearl also took to Instagram and wrote, “Our princess is here! Daddy got away easy with just one whack during labour! Baby and Mama are having a giggle watching him recover 😊 @nikhilchinapa”

MTV’s most popular reality show Roadies has been a huge hit because of judges like Raghu and Nikhil Chinapa.

Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl started dating in year 2000 and got married in 2006. Well, after 6 years of their marriage, couple is ready to start their family.

Nikhil has been judge in MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla and his wife Pearl is a professional DJ.

Congratulations to Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl.

