CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai’ actor Alekh Sangal gets ENGAGED

: After Danish Akhtar and Karam Rajpal, another TV actor is all set to start a new life.Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai..Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ actor Alekh Sangal has got engaged to his girlfriend Naazneen Dharamsey. Couple met a year ago through common friends and fell in love.According news in an entertainment portal Tellychakkar.com, Alekh and Naazneen got engaged on 18January and it was a hush-hush affair. Only family and close friends were present at the ceremony.Talking to the portal, Alekh said, “It is a beautiful feeling of falling in love and making that person your life partner. It was supposed to be a roka ceremony, which eventually turned out to be an engagement. It was Nazneen’s birthday yesterday, so I was a gift for her (smiles). The occasion got more exciting by having my close friends Nakuul (Mehta), Drashti (Dhami), Kashmira (Irani) and Ruslaan (Mumtaz).”Revealing his Wedding plan, Alekh said, “The wedding will take place by the end of this Year.”Check out this picture of Alekh and Naazneen:Congratulations to Alekh and Naazneen!