 CONGRATULATIONS! Paris Hilton gets ENGAGED to Chris Zylka
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • CONGRATULATIONS! Paris Hilton gets ENGAGED to Chris Zylka

CONGRATULATIONS! Paris Hilton gets ENGAGED to Chris Zylka

Popular reality star Paris Hilton says 'I do'!

By: || Updated: 04 Jan 2018 12:29 PM
CONGRATULATIONS! Paris Hilton gets ENGAGED to Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton with fiancee Chris Zylka

Los Angeles: Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton has announced her engagement to actor Chris Zylka.

Hilton shared the news with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday, reports cnn.com.

Alongside a photograph of Zylka proposing to her atop a mountain in Aspen, Colorado, Hilton wrote: "I said yes. So happy and excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend and soulmate."

She said he was "perfect for me in every way".

"So dedicated, loyal, loving and kind-hearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist," Hilton added.

Zylka proposed to Hilton with a $2 million diamond ring.








The most romantic moment of my life! 😍💎 #Engaged 👰🏼

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on














Christmas with my love. 😍🎄 #LifeisBeautiful


A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on










That time I took a shower at #BondiBeach. 👱🏼‍♀️🚿 #FBF

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on






Paris in Paradise 💖


A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on










✨Live. Love. Sparkle ✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on




The couple has been dating for two years and made their relationship public in February last year.

Prior to Zylka, Hilton was engaged to model Jason Shaw (2003) and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis (2005).

Hilton has also dated celebrities like Nick Carter, Afrojack and Benji Madden.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Is Luv Tyagi FIRST FINALIST of the show?

trending now

VIDEO
Audio Bulletin: Dalit group calls off shutdown after Bhima ...
TV
Actress Priyanka Udhwani quits STAR PLUS serial 'Yeh Rishta ...
INDIA
Meet the 3 AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees: A Billionaire, Chartered ...