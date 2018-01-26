CONGRATULATIONS! MTV ROADIES judge Nikhil Chinapa to become FATHER

Nikhil is on cloud nine right now and the reason is that he is all set to become father. VJ’s wife Pearl announced this news on Instagram with a throwback picture.
She wrote, “Having a baby with this beautiful man. Someday we’ll go back to this beach with our little bundle and dance the evening away as we did back then. #blessed #sograteful #ibiza #cafedelmar #mambos #backwhen #tbt #throwbackthursday @nikhilchinapa”
Nikhil re-shared this message on his Instagram account.
Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl started dating in year 2000 and got married in 2006. Well, after 6 years of their marriage, couple is ready to start their family.
Nikhil has been judge in MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla and his wife Pearl is a professional DJ.
Congratulations to Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl.