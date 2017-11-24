CONGRATULATIONS: ‘Meri Aashiqui’ couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta gets MARRIED

Smriti and Gautam met on the sets of Colors TV show, ‘Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’ and in April, made their relationship official. Gautam proposed Smriti in Goa with a ring and actress was more than happy to say yes.
On 23rd November, Smriti and Gautam got married in Indian traditional way. Actress made a beautiful bride in blush pink lehenga choli and contrasting jewellery. Gautam on the other hand, complimented Smriti by wearing turquoise ‘achkan’ with pink turban.
Check out the pictures of Smriti and Gauatam’s wedding:
Seketika inget matsh.. 😭😭 tuh kn jdi flashback.. 🙈😭😅 HAPPY WEDDING @smriti_khanna @mistergautam LONG LAST FOR U BOTH.. 🙏😘😘😍❤️ Gagal nikah di serial tapi jadi di dunia nyata.. Yg nikah berkali" di serial malah hmmm auaaahhhh.. 🙈😅😂😂 IM HAPPY FOR U BOTH.. 😘😘 CONGRATULATIONS.. 😍😍❤️ #smritikhanna #gautamgupta #happyweddingsmritigautam
TV actress Radhika Madan who played the role of ‘Ishaani’ opposite Shakti Arora (Ranveer) in the ‘Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’.
In the show, Smriti played the role of ‘Ritika’ whereas, Gautam was Ishaani’s brother, ‘Sharman’.
Smriti Khanna has also been seen in shows like, ‘C.I.D.’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Kasam Tere Pyari Ki’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’.
Congratulations to Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta.