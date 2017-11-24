CONGRATULATIONS: ‘Meri Aashiqui’ couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta gets MARRIED







Ceremony mehendi 👏👏 @smriti_khanna with @radhikamadan . . #mehendinight #smogautam #smritikhanna #radhikamadan

: It is raining weddings in TV industry. As we all know that TV stars Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa and Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble are going to get married in the coming days. The recent TV couple to walk down aisle is Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta.Smriti and Gautam met on the sets of Colors TV show, ‘Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’ and in April, made their relationship official. Gautam proposed Smriti in Goa with a ring and actress was more than happy to say yes.On 23November, Smriti and Gautam got married in Indian traditional way. Actress made a beautiful bride in blush pink lehenga choli and contrasting jewellery. Gautam on the other hand, complimented Smriti by wearing turquoise ‘achkan’ with pink turban.Check out the pictures of Smriti and Gauatam’s wedding:TV actress Radhika Madan who played the role of ‘Ishaani’ opposite Shakti Arora (Ranveer) in the ‘Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’.In the show, Smriti played the role of ‘Ritika’ whereas, Gautam was Ishaani’s brother, ‘Sharman’.Smriti Khanna has also been seen in shows like, ‘C.I.D.’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Kasam Tere Pyari Ki’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’.Congratulations to Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta.