CONGRATULATIONS! Kylie Jenner is PREGNANT and it is CONFIRMED now!

Youngest star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott. As per the source of TMZ, “Kylie Jenner is pregnant and Travis Scott is about to become a dad.Kylie began telling friends earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest.We've also learned Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly 2 months, and Kylie is around 5 months pregnant.”
Well, at the start, whole Kardashian family was in shock but now has started accepting. According to the portal, “Kardashian sources tell that family doesn't view Kylie as a 20-year-old. They think her age is both deceptive and irrelevant, because she's developed a maturity way beyond her years.Right or wrong, the family feels her success in business and financial independence gives her license to do what she's wanted for 2 years ... to have a baby.”
However, there has been no confirmation from Kylie or Travis on the issue.
Well, not just Kylie, but Kim Kardashian too is going to have baby via surrogate. Both the sister is due in January.
Congratulations to Kylie and Travis Scott for new beginning.