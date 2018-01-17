CONGRATULATIONS! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome BABY GIRL







: It is going to be a grand celebration for Kardashian family and the reason is out in the world. Famous TV reality star Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child via surrogacy.While making an announcement, Kim said, “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,”Surrogate mother gave birth to the baby girl on 15January. Actually, couple had hired a surrogate because she has a medical condition -- placenta accreta -- that became extremely serious during her second pregnancy.Kim and Kanye West who got married in May 2014, already have daughter North, four, and two year old son Saint.Mom Kris Jenner prepared cake for welcoming Kim’s new-born-baby girl. Check out this picture from Kim’s snapchat:Apart from this, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian too is expecting baby with Basketball player Tristan Thompson. Recently, reality star Khloe announced this news on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashains’ and left her family in shock.Check out these screenshots from Keeping Up With The Kardashains Insta Story video:Congratulations to Kim and Kanye.